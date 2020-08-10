consumer confidence

Tourism-dependant Thailand turns to local needs
Aug 10, 2020
Nielsen

Tourism-dependant Thailand turns to local needs

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: As Thailand's travel and hospitality industry is rocked by COVID-19, the economy and FMCG industry is realigning to focus on home, health and safety.

Hong Kong weathers a perfect storm
Aug 3, 2020
Nielsen

Hong Kong weathers a perfect storm

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Amid protests, pandemic and pessimism, Nielsen explains how Hong Kong consumption has changed in recent months.

Shoppers in Philippines and Thailand are feeling good: Nielsen
Feb 23, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Shoppers in Philippines and Thailand are feeling good: Nielsen

Strong market conditions in the two countries defy global political and social changes.

Get a grip on your data, your consumers, your clients
Aug 25, 2015
Jason Wincuinas

Get a grip on your data, your consumers, your clients

HONG KONG - An intimate breakfast briefing around Asia’s Top 1000 Brands (the second in a series of three) this morning examined how brands can stay abreast of changing consumer behaviour, with observations from companies including Sony, Fuji Xerox, HSBC, Calvin Klein and Pizza Hut.

Southeast Asia leads consumer confidence globally: Nielsen
Jul 23, 2013
Sophie Chen

Southeast Asia leads consumer confidence globally: Nielsen

SINGAPORE – Indonesia is the world's most confident market, while Southeast Asian markets dominate the top 10 ranking of the world’s biggest savers, according to Nielsen’s Consumer Confidence Index for the second quarter.

Japan records eight-year high in confidence: MasterCard
Jun 25, 2013
Sophie Chen

Japan records eight-year high in confidence: MasterCard

SINGAPORE – Consumers in Myanmar, India, Indonesia and the Philippines are leading the region in consumer confidence, while Japan, Taiwan and Korea show the largest improvements, according to the latest MasterCard Index of Consumer Confidence.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia