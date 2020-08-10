consumer confidence
Tourism-dependant Thailand turns to local needs
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: As Thailand's travel and hospitality industry is rocked by COVID-19, the economy and FMCG industry is realigning to focus on home, health and safety.
Hong Kong weathers a perfect storm
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Amid protests, pandemic and pessimism, Nielsen explains how Hong Kong consumption has changed in recent months.
Shoppers in Philippines and Thailand are feeling good: Nielsen
Strong market conditions in the two countries defy global political and social changes.
Get a grip on your data, your consumers, your clients
HONG KONG - An intimate breakfast briefing around Asia’s Top 1000 Brands (the second in a series of three) this morning examined how brands can stay abreast of changing consumer behaviour, with observations from companies including Sony, Fuji Xerox, HSBC, Calvin Klein and Pizza Hut.
Southeast Asia leads consumer confidence globally: Nielsen
SINGAPORE – Indonesia is the world's most confident market, while Southeast Asian markets dominate the top 10 ranking of the world’s biggest savers, according to Nielsen’s Consumer Confidence Index for the second quarter.
Japan records eight-year high in confidence: MasterCard
SINGAPORE – Consumers in Myanmar, India, Indonesia and the Philippines are leading the region in consumer confidence, while Japan, Taiwan and Korea show the largest improvements, according to the latest MasterCard Index of Consumer Confidence.
