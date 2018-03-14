consultant

Search
Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients
Maximise Media Management led by CEO George Patten will have a presence in Singapore, UK, China, US and the Middle East.
Mar 14, 2018
Who’s eating your lunch?
As the discussion around consulting firms’ role in marketing continues to froth, the argument that “consultants can’t create anything” may carry less weight than agencies think.
Aug 4, 2017
Accenture marches further into marketing with Brand Learning acquisition
Brand Learning Group has 120 staff with offices in London, New York and Singapore.
Jul 25, 2017
Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'
Wunderman global chief executive Mark Read explains how he is transforming the digital shop, why it's merging with Possible, and what he has learned from Sir Martin Sorrell.
