consultant

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Maximise Media Management led by CEO George Patten will have a presence in Singapore, UK, China, US and the Middle East.

Who’s eating your lunch?
Mar 14, 2018
Steven Bleistein

As the discussion around consulting firms’ role in marketing continues to froth, the argument that “consultants can’t create anything” may carry less weight than agencies think.

Accenture marches further into marketing with Brand Learning acquisition
Aug 4, 2017
Gideon Spanier

Brand Learning Group has 120 staff with offices in London, New York and Singapore.

Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'
Jul 25, 2017
Gideon Spanier

Wunderman global chief executive Mark Read explains how he is transforming the digital shop, why it's merging with Possible, and what he has learned from Sir Martin Sorrell.

