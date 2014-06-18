console

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen

CMO Siew Ting Foo explains how HP is working to lure console gamers to the PC platform and build legitimacy for its Omen brand across APAC.

Partners bring dynamically generated in-game ads to APAC
Jun 18, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Partners bring dynamically generated in-game ads to APAC

ASIA-PACIFIC - RapidFire partners with online-gaming website Miniclip to become the publisher's first in-game advertising provider. RapidFire’s technology allows media buyers to place ads inside video games and turns ambient surfaces into monetizable ad space.

PS3 takes on a spring onion to prove its usefulness
Aug 6, 2010
Jane Leung

PS3 takes on a spring onion to prove its usefulness

Sony is airing a series of humorous commercials to promote the Playstation 3 (PS3) console's wide range of functions.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

5 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

6 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

7 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

8 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

9 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries