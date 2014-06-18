Search
Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
CMO Siew Ting Foo explains how HP is working to lure console gamers to the PC platform and build legitimacy for its Omen brand across APAC.
Jun 18, 2014
Partners bring dynamically generated in-game ads to APAC
ASIA-PACIFIC - RapidFire partners with online-gaming website Miniclip to become the publisher's first in-game advertising provider. RapidFire’s technology allows media buyers to place ads inside video games and turns ambient surfaces into monetizable ad space.
Aug 6, 2010
PS3 takes on a spring onion to prove its usefulness
Sony is airing a series of humorous commercials to promote the Playstation 3 (PS3) console's wide range of functions.
