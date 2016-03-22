connected devices

Search
Asia’s top brands for best connected experiences
ASIA’S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Device makers and platforms dominate, but even consumer goods brands are competing to deliver more seamless and integrated digital experiences.
Mar 22, 2016
Connected tech? Asian consumers say 'bring it on'
SINGAPORE - Consumers in APAC are more likely to be receptive to digitally connected products and the Internet of Things than their counterparts around the world, according to new research from Mindshare.
