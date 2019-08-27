Search
Aug 27, 2019
Sri Lanka: aspirational, creative — and entirely different from India
The island country is on the cusp of a digital revolution, which could finally allow it to emerge from the shadows of its giant neighbour.
Oct 18, 2010
CASE STUDY: GSK malt drink brand Viva breaks world record with largest teacup
Glaxosmithkline set out to break a Guinness World Record with the largest teacup to revitalise malt beverage brand Viva in Sri Lanka.
