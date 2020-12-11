collaborations

The secret to better brand collaborations with artists
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

The secret to better brand collaborations with artists

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: Warner Music’s brand partnerships lead and singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono look at how to create win-win scenarios for brands and artists.

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs
Dec 11, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs

Sometimes the best way to create a brand movement is to team up with other brands that already have something you need. Culture Group's Michael Patent tells us how to make it work.

