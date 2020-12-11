Search
collaborations
1 day ago
The secret to better brand collaborations with artists
SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: Warner Music’s brand partnerships lead and singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono look at how to create win-win scenarios for brands and artists.
Dec 11, 2020
Campaign Crash Course: Tips for effective brand collabs
Sometimes the best way to create a brand movement is to team up with other brands that already have something you need. Culture Group's Michael Patent tells us how to make it work.
