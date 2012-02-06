Search
coke zero
1 day ago
Coke tries a new recipe, in its bottles and in its ads
A global campaign landing in Australia introduces Coca-Cola's new no-sugar recipe, its more coherent branding and an unusual but welcome new direction in its advertising.
Feb 6, 2012
Leo Burnett Taiwan picks up Coca-Cola digital creative and media business
TAIPEI - Leo Burnett (LB) Taiwan took over digital creative and media planning and buying for Coca-Cola and Coke Zero in January, without a pitch.
Sep 13, 2010
Japanese fashion designer Jun Takahashi creates limited editon for Coke Zero
Coca-Cola Zero has collaborated with Japanese fashion designer Jun Takahashi to create limited edition ‘Zero makes noise’.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins