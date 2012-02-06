coke zero

Coke tries a new recipe, in its bottles and in its ads
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Coke tries a new recipe, in its bottles and in its ads

A global campaign landing in Australia introduces Coca-Cola's new no-sugar recipe, its more coherent branding and an unusual but welcome new direction in its advertising.

Leo Burnett Taiwan picks up Coca-Cola digital creative and media business
Feb 6, 2012
Benjamin Li

Leo Burnett Taiwan picks up Coca-Cola digital creative and media business

TAIPEI - Leo Burnett (LB) Taiwan took over digital creative and media planning and buying for Coca-Cola and Coke Zero in January, without a pitch.

Japanese fashion designer Jun Takahashi creates limited editon for Coke Zero
Sep 13, 2010
Jane Leung

Japanese fashion designer Jun Takahashi creates limited editon for Coke Zero

Coca-Cola Zero has collaborated with Japanese fashion designer Jun Takahashi to create limited edition ‘Zero makes noise’.

