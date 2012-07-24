Search
The top 10 liquor and spirits brands in Asia-Pacific
It's Friday. So relax, get a glass and pick your poison, as we explore the spirits/liquor brands people in Asia most love to drink—responsibly, of course.
Jul 24, 2012
Lowe China clinks with Rémy Martin as creative AOR in China
SHANGHAI - Iconic French brandy brand Rémy Martin has appointed Lowe China, without a pitch, as its creative AOR, giving the agency responsibility for the brand's entire portfolio for 2012 and 2013.
