It's up to both clients and agencies to elevate the impact we have on each other
1 day ago
Josh Krichefski

Agencies won’t deliver their best work if they feel like a servant under a master. Mutual respect is fundamental.

Is in-housing symptomatic of deeper brand-agency problems?
Feb 19, 2019
Staff

Is in-housing symptomatic of deeper brand-agency problems?

A 'fireside' chat at Campaign360 may get heated as David Porter of Unilever, Stephan Loerke of the WFA and Steve King of Publicis Media discuss evolving agency-client partnerships.

What will the 'client of the future' look like?
Aug 29, 2018
Lindsay Stein

What will the 'client of the future' look like?

Industry experts share how marketers—like their agency partners—will have to adapt in the coming years.

Brands' integrated briefs on rise but still not enough for agencies
Apr 20, 2017
Omar Oakes

Brands' integrated briefs on rise but still not enough for agencies

Global brands are sending out more integrated briefs to pitch than three years ago but agencies say there are still too many briefs with specific channels or outputs in mind.

Huge demand for digital PR skills in China: R3
Jan 24, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Huge demand for digital PR skills in China: R3

Consultancy’s latest study shows marketers and clients want much more digital capability from their PR firms than ever before.

W Asia clinches two new fitness clients
Dec 14, 2016
Staff Reporters

W Asia clinches two new fitness clients

Agency picks up new well-being clients to add to growing roster.

