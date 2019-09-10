Search
Sep 10, 2019
Chris Thomas takes a director seat at Clear Media
The former BBDO regional leader said he looks forward to re-engaging with the Asia media community.
Sep 21, 2015
The OOH revolution will be digitised
In this interview conducted by Barry Lustig of Cormorant Group, Clear Media's Mark Thewlis speaks candidly about recent developments in the OOH industry in Asia as well as its challenges and opportunities.
Jan 23, 2013
Clear Media picks Mark Thewlis to drive growth in China
GREATER CHINA - Clear Media, the Hong Kong-listed out-of-home (OOH) advertising specialist, has appointed Mark Thewlis as executive chairman to drive growth in its biggest emerging market: China.
