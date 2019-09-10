clear media

Chris Thomas takes a director seat at Clear Media
Sep 10, 2019
Staff Reporters

Chris Thomas takes a director seat at Clear Media

The former BBDO regional leader said he looks forward to re-engaging with the Asia media community.

The OOH revolution will be digitised
Sep 21, 2015
Barry Lustig

The OOH revolution will be digitised

In this interview conducted by Barry Lustig of Cormorant Group, Clear Media's Mark Thewlis speaks candidly about recent developments in the OOH industry in Asia as well as its challenges and opportunities.

Clear Media picks Mark Thewlis to drive growth in China
Jan 23, 2013
Benjamin Li

Clear Media picks Mark Thewlis to drive growth in China

GREATER CHINA - Clear Media, the Hong Kong-listed out-of-home (OOH) advertising specialist, has appointed Mark Thewlis as executive chairman to drive growth in its biggest emerging market: China.

