Why Asia's future CMOs will deliver much more than marketing
"CMOs will be a control tower between marketing, IT, innovation, finance, supply chain."
Should the chief marketing officer title stay?
Campaign US gathered some North American perspectives on whether or not CMO is a legacy position that needs shaking up.
Why the chief growth officer is a threat to CMOs
Coca-Cola's recent move to replace its chief marketing officer with a chief growth officer is a sign of a dangerous trend, Phil Rumbol writes.
Appier hires former Google exec, secures funding for R&D and expansion
TAIPEI - Appier, a Taiwan-based ad-tech startup positioning itself as an 'artificial intelligence' (AI) company, is furthering its expansion by hiring Caroline Hsu (许佳龄) from Google as chief marketing officer while also closing US$23 million in Series B funding.
Richard Lee's curious double-CMO role for Pepsi and Master Kong
SHANGHAI - In September, Richard Lee, PepsiCo's Greater China chief marketing officer, took on an additional role as CMO for Master Kong Beverages. In his trademark confident manner, Lee speaks out about the potential conflict of handling two of the largest beverage brands in China.
Jeff Ma leaves TBWA for Tsingtao beer
SHANGHAI - Jeff Ma, former chief marketing officer of TBWA Greater China, has joined Tsingtao Beer as the deputy GM of brand management.
