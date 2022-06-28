Search
Jun 28, 2022
Andy Ho promoted to Publicis China's first chief growth officer
The former global client partner will have a wide mandate, including managing the recently acquired Wiredcraft team.
Apr 18, 2017
Why the chief growth officer is a threat to CMOs
Coca-Cola's recent move to replace its chief marketing officer with a chief growth officer is a sign of a dangerous trend, Phil Rumbol writes.
May 8, 2015
Carat China parachutes in chief growth officer from Russia
SHANGHAI - Carat China has hired James May as chief growth officer. He joins from ADV Group in Russia.
