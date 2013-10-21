chatime

Bubble-tea brand offers a squishy, squirty AR experience
21 hours ago
Ad Nut

Ready for an udderly unique use of augmented-reality technology? Australian brand Chatime and creative agency Special have some strange characters they'd like you to meet.

WeChat partners with Chatime to offer rewards worth over US$1.8 million
Oct 21, 2013
Sophie Chen

KUALA LUMPUR – WeChat has partnered with Chatime, a lifestyle tea provider in Malaysia, where customers can redeem digital coupons through WeChat and purchase one million cups of Chatime worth more than US$1.8 million.

