chatime
21 hours ago
Bubble-tea brand offers a squishy, squirty AR experience
Ready for an udderly unique use of augmented-reality technology? Australian brand Chatime and creative agency Special have some strange characters they'd like you to meet.
Oct 21, 2013
WeChat partners with Chatime to offer rewards worth over US$1.8 million
KUALA LUMPUR – WeChat has partnered with Chatime, a lifestyle tea provider in Malaysia, where customers can redeem digital coupons through WeChat and purchase one million cups of Chatime worth more than US$1.8 million.
