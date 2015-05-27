challenges

Search
Discovery+ exceeds expectations in India
Megha Tata, managing director of Discovery Communications India says the big ad spends continue to come through linear.
May 27, 2015
Digital revolution or evolution? Take part in the debate
Everyone says digital transformation is key for brands to connect and resonate with today's consumers. But from a business perspective, is it a matter of ‘only fools rush in’? Take this unique opportunity to weigh in on one of the biggest debates in the industry.
