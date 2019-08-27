Search
cdo
Aug 27, 2019
The extinction of the chief digital officer
The chief digital officer for a major brand argues that his position ought to be eliminated.
May 6, 2015
Yi Li promoted to OgilvyOne China’s first chief data officer
BEIJING - Pledging to boost its data competence, OgilvyOne has named Yi Li (李怡) as its first chief data officer in China.
Sep 1, 2014
Tony Chen resigns from GroupM
SHANGHAI - Less than four months after his promotion at GroupM China/Taiwan, Tony Chen (陈建豪) (pictured), has resigned from his position as chief digital officer to spend time with his new family and to pursue a new direction in his career.
