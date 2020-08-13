cbs
ViacomCBS' Sumner Redstone dies at the age of 97
The media mogul led Viacom as executive chairman of the board for almost 30 years.
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Breakfast Briefing in Singapore
SINGAPORE - In July this year, Campaign Asia-Pacific released Asia's Top 1000 brands in collaboration with Nielsen. Representatives from some of the winning brands joined Campaign yesterday at the Intercontinental in Singapore for a breakfast briefing detailing findings from the Top 1000 Brands report.
CBS Interactive appoints Chin as regional consumer commercial strategy head
ASIA-PACIFIC – CBS Interactive (CBSi) has appointed Gary Chin (pictured) as head of consumer commercial strategy for the region, based in Singapore.
McCann Worldgroup clinches BIG CBS media account in India
NEW DELHI - McCann Worldgroup has clinched the coveted media deal for BIG CBS, a joint venture between Reliance Broadcast Network and CBS Studios.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins