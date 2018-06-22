carolyn everson
Carolyn Everson is leaving Facebook
The global ad chief departs after a decade with the company.
Unilever CMO Weed defends Facebook and Google's ad-funded model in heated debate
"If you want to talk about business models, you need to understand something about business!"
Nissan global marketing head: Agency-client ties can evolve faster
CANNES - Nissan's global head of marketing told panelists including the global leaders of OMD and TBWA on Tuesday that agencies and clients can evolve their relationships much more quickly than they have thus far to adjust to new consumer realities, especially in Asia.
Facebook poaches global ad sales chief from Microsoft
GLOBAL - Facebook has poached Microsoft's vice-president of ad sales, Carolyn Everson, handing her the role of vice-president of global sales.
VIDEO: Microsoft's Carolyn Everson is committed to getting mobile right
GLOBAL - Carolyn Everson, corporate vice-president of global advertising sales at Microsoft, spoke to Campaign about getting back on track, their new product Mobile 7, the learning curve for Bing and their pending partnership with Yahoo.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins