Carat Taiwan starts 2013 with three account wins: Mars, Taiwan High Speed Rail, 104 Group
Jan 8, 2013
Benjamin Li

TAIPEI - Carat Taiwan has rung in the new year with a bang, reporting account wins in January for Mars Incorporated, Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) and 104 Group.

