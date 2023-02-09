Search
cadbury dairy milk
Feb 9, 2023
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk makes love a piece of cake
Watch the film conceptualised by Ogilvy here.
Oct 8, 2012
Cadbury Dairy Milk launches experiential OOH campaign in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Kraft has rolled out the Singapore leg of 'Joyville', an experiential campaign for Cabdury Dairy Milk.
Oct 10, 2011
Cadbury invites Singaporeans to share moments of fun
SINGAPORE - Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched a crowdsourcing campaign, entitled ‘Shioklaty moments’, through Mindshare.
Apr 29, 2011
Cadbury rebrand invites Malaysians to 'share the happiness'
MALAYSIA - Kraft Foods has rolled out an integrated marketing campaign to relaunch Cadbury Dairy Milk with new packaging and refresh the brand in the minds of Malaysian consumers.
