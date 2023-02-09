cadbury dairy milk

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk makes love a piece of cake
Feb 9, 2023
Campaign India Team

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk makes love a piece of cake

Watch the film conceptualised by Ogilvy here.

Cadbury Dairy Milk launches experiential OOH campaign in Singapore
Oct 8, 2012
Staff Reporters

Cadbury Dairy Milk launches experiential OOH campaign in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Kraft has rolled out the Singapore leg of 'Joyville', an experiential campaign for Cabdury Dairy Milk.

Cadbury invites Singaporeans to share moments of fun
Oct 10, 2011
Staff Reporters

Cadbury invites Singaporeans to share moments of fun

SINGAPORE - Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched a crowdsourcing campaign, entitled ‘Shioklaty moments’, through Mindshare.

Cadbury rebrand invites Malaysians to 'share the happiness'
Apr 29, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

Cadbury rebrand invites Malaysians to 'share the happiness'

MALAYSIA - Kraft Foods has rolled out an integrated marketing campaign to relaunch Cadbury Dairy Milk with new packaging and refresh the brand in the minds of Malaysian consumers.

