byron sharp

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising
1 day ago
Kate Magee

He said that it is 'embarrassing arrogance' that marketers would think people were interested in what they had to say about the virus.

Why 'heavy' buyers matter more than Byron Sharp says
Jan 23, 2018
Adam Smith

A study from Dunnhumby challenges received wisdom that marketers should target only light users, as the report's authors explain.

Big brands aren't dying and young people don't hate them: Research
Oct 4, 2017
Matthew Miller

An evidence-based report from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute punctures received wisdom and should be required reading.

Facebook is a lower quality medium than TV: Marketing academic
Mar 27, 2012
Maisie Mccabe

GLOBAL - Advertisers should pay less to reach people on Facebook than on TV because the former skews mainly towards a brand's heaviest buyers, according to Professor Byron Sharp from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute of South Australia.

