byron sharp
Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising
He said that it is 'embarrassing arrogance' that marketers would think people were interested in what they had to say about the virus.
Why 'heavy' buyers matter more than Byron Sharp says
A study from Dunnhumby challenges received wisdom that marketers should target only light users, as the report's authors explain.
Big brands aren't dying and young people don't hate them: Research
An evidence-based report from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute punctures received wisdom and should be required reading.
Facebook is a lower quality medium than TV: Marketing academic
GLOBAL - Advertisers should pay less to reach people on Facebook than on TV because the former skews mainly towards a brand's heaviest buyers, according to Professor Byron Sharp from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute of South Australia.
