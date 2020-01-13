bursonmarsteller

Burson-Marsteller founder Harold Burson dead at 98
Jan 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

Burson-Marsteller founder Harold Burson dead at 98

Burson was voted the most influential PR person of the 20th century.

Industry reacts to 'death by overwork' claims after passing of 24-year-old Ogilvy employee
May 20, 2013
Benjamin Li

Industry reacts to 'death by overwork' claims after passing of 24-year-old Ogilvy employee

BEIJING - Many in the industry are doing some soul-searching in the wake of last week's sudden workplace death of Ogilvy Public Relations employee Gabriel Li, 24, and news coverage that—fairly or not—labelled the tragedy as the result of overwork.

Burson-Marsteller gets year-long retainer for Dragonair & Cathay Pacific
Feb 28, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Burson-Marsteller gets year-long retainer for Dragonair & Cathay Pacific

BEIJING - Burson-Marsteller has beaten six other agencies to retain the public relations business for sister airlines Cathay Pacific and Dragonair, which are looking to raise their profile in China to tap its lucrative outbound travel market.

