bursonmarsteller

Jan 13, 2020
Burson-Marsteller founder Harold Burson dead at 98
Burson was voted the most influential PR person of the 20th century.
May 20, 2013
Industry reacts to 'death by overwork' claims after passing of 24-year-old Ogilvy employee
BEIJING - Many in the industry are doing some soul-searching in the wake of last week's sudden workplace death of Ogilvy Public Relations employee Gabriel Li, 24, and news coverage that—fairly or not—labelled the tragedy as the result of overwork.
Feb 28, 2012
Burson-Marsteller gets year-long retainer for Dragonair & Cathay Pacific
BEIJING - Burson-Marsteller has beaten six other agencies to retain the public relations business for sister airlines Cathay Pacific and Dragonair, which are looking to raise their profile in China to tap its lucrative outbound travel market.
