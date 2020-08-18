brave bison

Women to Watch 2020: Caroline Campbell Troman, Brave Bison
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Caroline Campbell Troman, Brave Bison

Digital sales expert Caroline Campbell Troman has overseen strong growth for social video company Brave Bison while keeping an eye on culture, impact and diversity.

Keeping pace with... Kate Burns of Brave Bison
Sep 26, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Keeping pace with... Kate Burns of Brave Bison

The Brave Bison CEO strolls around Spikes while getting grilled on our burning questions about creativity and the industry.

Don't overlook the Paralympics, and other sporting advice from Advertising Week Asia
May 30, 2019
David Blecken

Don't overlook the Paralympics, and other sporting advice from Advertising Week Asia

Advertising Week: Sports-related sessions at this year's event in Tokyo encouraged brands to be open-minded, adaptable, and realistic about the costs involved in effective sponsorship activation.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia