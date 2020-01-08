branded entertainment

Meet the scary new landscape of brand-funded entertainment
Jan 8, 2020
Aidan McClure

What if a brand funded an idea so good that people actively sought it out, watched it, talked about it and told other people to watch it?

Nestlé Japan's short film stirs middle-aged emotions
Jun 13, 2017
David Blecken

A new branded film by Nestlé Japan tells a bittersweet love story set around a school reunion.

MIPTV Brand of the Year Award finalists announced
Mar 12, 2013
Staff Reporters

Three finalists have been selected for the annual MIPTV ‘Brand of the Year Award’, for brands and agencies that have created video content as part of their branded-entertainment strategies.

MIPCube branded-entertainment award opens for entries
Jan 9, 2013
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - MIPTV has opened entries for its annual ‘Brand of the Year Award’ for brands and agencies that have created video content as part of their branded-entertainment strategies.

