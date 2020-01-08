branded entertainment
Meet the scary new landscape of brand-funded entertainment
What if a brand funded an idea so good that people actively sought it out, watched it, talked about it and told other people to watch it?
Nestlé Japan's short film stirs middle-aged emotions
A new branded film by Nestlé Japan tells a bittersweet love story set around a school reunion.
MIPTV Brand of the Year Award finalists announced
Three finalists have been selected for the annual MIPTV ‘Brand of the Year Award’, for brands and agencies that have created video content as part of their branded-entertainment strategies.
MIPCube branded-entertainment award opens for entries
ASIA-PACIFIC - MIPTV has opened entries for its annual ‘Brand of the Year Award’ for brands and agencies that have created video content as part of their branded-entertainment strategies.
