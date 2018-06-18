brand ranking

Search
2 days ago
Tata Consultancy Services most valuable Indian brand: Interbrand
Interbrand India has released its 2023 ‘Best Indian Brands Report'
Jun 18, 2018
China's top 100 brands for 2018
Car Inc, Ikea, Oreo, and iQiyi shoot through the ranks while Dumex is down in the dumps as it drops 159 spots.
Jun 18, 2018
China's top local brands
Chinese consumers declare Alibaba, Haier and Huawei their favourite local brands. What's behind their appeal?
Jun 18, 2018
China's top mobile-friendly brands
Chinese consumers find Apple, WeChat, and Baidu to be their most mobile-friendly brands. Why?
Jun 18, 2018
'Winning brands' in China are more likely to be native: Nielsen
Thanks to a burgeoning middle class and growing digital spend, China's outlook and consumer confidence levels remain optimistic, particularly for local and premium brands.
