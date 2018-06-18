brand ranking

Tata Consultancy Services most valuable Indian brand: Interbrand
Interbrand India has released its 2023 ‘Best Indian Brands Report'

China's top 100 brands for 2018
Jun 18, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China's top 100 brands for 2018

Car Inc, Ikea, Oreo, and iQiyi shoot through the ranks while Dumex is down in the dumps as it drops 159 spots.

China's top local brands
Jun 18, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China's top local brands

Chinese consumers declare Alibaba, Haier and Huawei their favourite local brands. What's behind their appeal?

China's top mobile-friendly brands
Jun 18, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China's top mobile-friendly brands

Chinese consumers find Apple, WeChat, and Baidu to be their most mobile-friendly brands. Why?

'Winning brands' in China are more likely to be native: Nielsen
Jun 18, 2018
Nielsen

'Winning brands' in China are more likely to be native: Nielsen

Thanks to a burgeoning middle class and growing digital spend, China's outlook and consumer confidence levels remain optimistic, particularly for local and premium brands.

