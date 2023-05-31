Marketing News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Tata Consultancy Services most valuable Indian brand: Interbrand

Interbrand India has released its 2023 ‘Best Indian Brands Report'

Tata Consultancy Services most valuable Indian brand: Interbrand

Tata Consultancy Services retained its top spot on the list. Interbrand's last study was conducted in 2019, when TCS' brand value was INR 787.22 billion. Now, TCS' brand value is  INR 1,095.76 billion.

Reliance Industries retained second spot but grew from INR 428.26 billion to INR 653.20 billion.

Infosys replaced Airtel at third place. Infosys' brand value stands at INR 533.28 billion.

HDFC retained fourth place, while Jio entered the top five at the expense of LIC.

2023 rankings
 

Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand India and South Asia, said, "This year's Best Indian Brands event highlights the remarkable concentration of brand value among the top three and top five brands, demonstrating their strong impact on the overall landscape. It is an extraordinary moment to witness the ascent of technology brands, securing prominent positions in the top five after a decade. The exceptional performance of the top ten brands, particularly in the Brand Strength Factors of Direction, Coherence, and Trust, underscores their strategic focus and ability to build lasting connections. With a total brand value surpassing the combined value of the remaining 40 brands, these leaders exemplify the power of effective brand management. The phenomenal growth of sectors such as FMCG, Home Building & Infrastructure, and Technology reflects their resilience and ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics. Notably, the Home Building & Infrastructure sector has witnessed a remarkable rise, welcoming seven new brands to the list since 2014. As we explore the 'Brand New World,' we are excited to celebrate the achievements and potential of these brands and their contribution to India's economic landscape."

Gonzalo Brujo, global CEO, Interbrand, added, "This year's list showcases the remarkable growth and evolution of the Indian brand landscape. The significant increase in total brand value, surpassing the US$ 100 billion mark, is a commendable feat and demonstrates the strength and potential of Indian brands on a global scale. We are proud to witness the continued success and innovation of these brands, shaping the future of business in India."

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

1 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

3 Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

4 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Improving on paying for performance

5 Improving on paying for performance

PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

6 PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

7 Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

8 Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

9 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Fidelity International appoints global media agency

10 Fidelity International appoints global media agency

Related Articles

Automotive brands fly the flag for Japan in Interbrand ranking
Feb 15, 2018
David Blecken

Automotive brands fly the flag for Japan in ...

Amazon, Microsoft, Spotify fastest growers in Interbrand's Best Global Brands ranking
Oct 20, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Amazon, Microsoft, Spotify fastest growers in ...

B2B brand transition proves tough for Canon and Panasonic: Interbrand
Sep 26, 2017
David Blecken

B2B brand transition proves tough for Canon and ...

Toyota crowned 'best global green brand' by Interbrand
Jun 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

Toyota crowned 'best global green brand' by Interbrand

Just Published

Fred & Farid and the palette of AI possibilities
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Fred & Farid and the palette of AI possibilities

INSPIRATION STATION: Taking AI-generated art beyond the amateur hour, Fred & Farid redefines creative artistry for milestone anniversary celebrations.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify

From localising campaigns to surprising fans with egg-cellent moments, Jeffrey’s marketing symphony in Southeast Asia is hitting all the right notes.

A marketoonist’s hard truths about the industry
4 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

A marketoonist’s hard truths about the industry

From shiny new distractions to fallacious funnels, cartoonist Tom Fishburne points out the obvious ridiculousness in our industry that most are blind to.

'Legitimate anxiety': Anti-LGBTQ activists flex muscles, brands get tentative about Pride
10 hours ago
Chris Daniels

'Legitimate anxiety': Anti-LGBTQ activists flex ...

Bud Light. Target. Kohl’s. Even Chick-fil-A. Brands know they could be the next to be targeted for celebrating Pride.