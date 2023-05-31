Tata Consultancy Services most valuable Indian brand: Interbrand

Tata Consultancy Services retained its top spot on the list. Interbrand's last study was conducted in 2019, when TCS' brand value was INR 787.22 billion. Now, TCS' brand value is INR 1,095.76 billion.



Reliance Industries retained second spot but grew from INR 428.26 billion to INR 653.20 billion.



Infosys replaced Airtel at third place. Infosys' brand value stands at INR 533.28 billion.



HDFC retained fourth place, while Jio entered the top five at the expense of LIC.



2023 rankings



Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand India and South Asia, said, "This year's Best Indian Brands event highlights the remarkable concentration of brand value among the top three and top five brands, demonstrating their strong impact on the overall landscape. It is an extraordinary moment to witness the ascent of technology brands, securing prominent positions in the top five after a decade. The exceptional performance of the top ten brands, particularly in the Brand Strength Factors of Direction, Coherence, and Trust, underscores their strategic focus and ability to build lasting connections. With a total brand value surpassing the combined value of the remaining 40 brands, these leaders exemplify the power of effective brand management. The phenomenal growth of sectors such as FMCG, Home Building & Infrastructure, and Technology reflects their resilience and ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics. Notably, the Home Building & Infrastructure sector has witnessed a remarkable rise, welcoming seven new brands to the list since 2014. As we explore the 'Brand New World,' we are excited to celebrate the achievements and potential of these brands and their contribution to India's economic landscape."



Gonzalo Brujo, global CEO, Interbrand, added, "This year's list showcases the remarkable growth and evolution of the Indian brand landscape. The significant increase in total brand value, surpassing the US$ 100 billion mark, is a commendable feat and demonstrates the strength and potential of Indian brands on a global scale. We are proud to witness the continued success and innovation of these brands, shaping the future of business in India."