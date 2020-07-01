Search
Jul 1, 2020
Dole seeks partners to help deliver new brand promises on health, sustainability
In an interview with Campaign, global CMO Rupen Desai unveils major brand pledges and reveals it will be seeking new agency partners in APAC and Europe to help spread the message.
Feb 17, 2014
Make light of brand promises at your peril
LG's 'Life's good' brand promise may not be as well known as Google's famous 'Don't be evil' motto, but the consumer-electronics brand still shouldn't abuse it as it has done in an OOH campaign in Indonesia.
