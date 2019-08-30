brand health check
Brand Health Check: What's next for Xiaomi
Xiaomi has perhaps done too good a job building a budget brand. We asked experts whether the company can upgrade its image into premium territory.
Brand Health Check: Can Clarks find its feet in APAC?
Perception of the brand in Asia has sunk to its lowest point in a decade amid a CEO resignation, falling profits and store closures. We asked four experts to explain what the shoemaker can do.
Marks & Spencer's ill-omened ending in China began a decade ago
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: 10 years after it launched, Marks & Spencer finally retreated from China in January this year. What went wrong?
Marriott continues to suffer from country controversy
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Marriott touched the live wire of national pride when its China website listed Taiwan, Hong Kong and Tibet as countries. We assess the lasting damage, and lessons for other brands.
Disney’s merger challenge
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Disney’s US$52 billion deal with Fox is set to alter the media landscape worldwide. We look at what this means for the health of the Disney brand in Asia.
Ikea's ecommerce challenge
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Ikea may still sell the bulk of its flat-pack furniture through its stores, but changing times calls for it to be serious in ecommerce.
