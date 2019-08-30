brand health check

Brand Health Check: What's next for Xiaomi
Aug 30, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Brand Health Check: What's next for Xiaomi

Xiaomi has perhaps done too good a job building a budget brand. We asked experts whether the company can upgrade its image into premium territory.

Brand Health Check: Can Clarks find its feet in APAC?
Jul 26, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Brand Health Check: Can Clarks find its feet in APAC?

Perception of the brand in Asia has sunk to its lowest point in a decade amid a CEO resignation, falling profits and store closures. We asked four experts to explain what the shoemaker can do.

Marks & Spencer's ill-omened ending in China began a decade ago
Apr 9, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Marks & Spencer's ill-omened ending in China began a decade ago

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: 10 years after it launched, Marks & Spencer finally retreated from China in January this year. What went wrong?

Marriott continues to suffer from country controversy
Mar 26, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Marriott continues to suffer from country controversy

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Marriott touched the live wire of national pride when its China website listed Taiwan, Hong Kong and Tibet as countries. We assess the lasting damage, and lessons for other brands.

Disney’s merger challenge
Mar 5, 2018
Matthew Keegan

Disney’s merger challenge

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Disney’s US$52 billion deal with Fox is set to alter the media landscape worldwide. We look at what this means for the health of the Disney brand in Asia.

Ikea's ecommerce challenge
Jan 10, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Ikea's ecommerce challenge

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Ikea may still sell the bulk of its flat-pack furniture through its stores, but changing times calls for it to be serious in ecommerce.

