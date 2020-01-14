brand activism

Ethics or charade? The troubling truth of bluewashing
Nikita Mishra

Emissions are just one part of ESG reality checks, but there are other unsettling ways that companies deceive to appear ethical, threatening trust in corporate social responsibility.

Beyond dance trends: TikTok on creating an environment of activism
Jan 14, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

TikTok's head of marketing dishes out on content trends and common mistakes brands make on the platform.

