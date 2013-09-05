Search
The top 10 liquor and spirits brands in Asia-Pacific
It's Friday. So relax, get a glass and pick your poison, as we explore the spirits/liquor brands people in Asia most love to drink—responsibly, of course.
Sep 5, 2013
Jim Beam fleshes out ‘Make history’ campaign plans
SYDNEY - Beam Inc. has launched a global brand campaign, entitled “Make history”, for its flagship Jim Beam Bourbon.
Sep 28, 2012
Jim Beam launches 'Devil's Cut' campaign in time for Australian footie finals
AUSTRALIA - Jim Beam is launching its Devil's Cut & Cola ready-to-drink mix with a multi-million dollar integrated campaign that kicks off during this weekend's Australian Football League and National Rugby League finals.
Jun 8, 2012
JayGrey Australia gets tough in Alibi Bourbon campaign
SYDNEY - JayGrey has billed Alibi Bourbon as 'seriously hard liquor' in a new campaign targeting its hardcore key consumers.
