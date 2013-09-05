bourbon

The top 10 liquor and spirits brands in Asia-Pacific
19 hours ago
Matthew Miller

It's Friday. So relax, get a glass and pick your poison, as we explore the spirits/liquor brands people in Asia most love to drink—responsibly, of course.

Jim Beam fleshes out ‘Make history’ campaign plans
Sep 5, 2013
Sophie Chen

SYDNEY - Beam Inc. has launched a global brand campaign, entitled “Make history”, for its flagship Jim Beam Bourbon.

Jim Beam launches 'Devil's Cut' campaign in time for Australian footie finals
Sep 28, 2012
Staff Reporters

AUSTRALIA - Jim Beam is launching its Devil's Cut & Cola ready-to-drink mix with a multi-million dollar integrated campaign that kicks off during this weekend's Australian Football League and National Rugby League finals.

JayGrey Australia gets tough in Alibi Bourbon campaign
Jun 8, 2012
Staff Reporters

SYDNEY - JayGrey has billed Alibi Bourbon as 'seriously hard liquor' in a new campaign targeting its hardcore key consumers.

