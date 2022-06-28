Search
bharti airtel
Jun 28, 2022
Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Shashwat Sharma, Bharti Airtel
The marketing head for the mobile operator has thwarted the omnipresent threat of Reliance Jio in India by investing in an OTT aggregation service and launching a digital ads business.
Mar 31, 2010
Twitter spreads its wings in India
With an estimated two million users, Twitter in India now has the third highest number of active users after the US and Germany.
