Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Shashwat Sharma, Bharti Airtel
Jun 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Shashwat Sharma, Bharti Airtel

The marketing head for the mobile operator has thwarted the omnipresent threat of Reliance Jio in India by investing in an OTT aggregation service and launching a digital ads business.

Twitter spreads its wings in India
Mar 31, 2010
Asiya Bakht

Twitter spreads its wings in India

With an estimated two million users, Twitter in India now has the third highest number of active users after the US and Germany.

