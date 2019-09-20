benetton
Making a statement: when fashion meets protest
When fashion brands co-opt protest to bridge the gap between politics and youth, it can bring people together behind a cause. But not all get it right.
Benetton ruffles feathers with controversial ‘Unhate’ ad campaign
GLOBAL - Benetton's latest global ad campaign "Unhated", launched from Paris last night, is already courting controversy. It has been banned in mainland China, with plenty more ire expected from the world political and religious leaders depicted.
United Colors of Benetton | It's My Time | Global
International fashion brand United Colors of Benetton will launch 'It's my time' project globally in February and will begin its search for the faces for its Autumn-Winter product campaign.
