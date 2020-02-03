Search
Feb 3, 2020
Former CEO returns to McCann Australia, as owner
Ben Lilley returns after two years away to take over ownership the network's Australia operations.
Nov 5, 2012
McCann Australia appoints CEO to consolidate national focus
AUSTRALIA - McCann Worldgroup has promoted Ash Farr (pictured) as chief executive of McCann Australia to further consolidate the agency’s national focus.
Feb 13, 2012
McCann launches MRM in Australia
MELBOURNE - McCann has brought its technology-driven marketing services arm MRM to Australia.
Sep 28, 2011
Acquisition puts heads of Smart in the McCann Australia driving seat
SYDNEY - McCann Worldgroup Australia has confirmed its acquisition of local independent agency Smart. But it is the incoming agency leaders who will take on the key roles of the merged entity, now rebranded as McCann Erickson Australia.
