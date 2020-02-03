ben lilley

Former CEO returns to McCann Australia, as owner
Feb 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Ben Lilley returns after two years away to take over ownership the network's Australia operations.

McCann Australia appoints CEO to consolidate national focus
Nov 5, 2012
Staff Reporters

AUSTRALIA - McCann Worldgroup has promoted Ash Farr (pictured) as chief executive of McCann Australia to further consolidate the agency’s national focus.

McCann launches MRM in Australia
Feb 13, 2012
Paul Howell

MELBOURNE - McCann has brought its technology-driven marketing services arm MRM to Australia.

Acquisition puts heads of Smart in the McCann Australia driving seat
Sep 28, 2011
Paul Howell

SYDNEY - McCann Worldgroup Australia has confirmed its acquisition of local independent agency Smart. But it is the incoming agency leaders who will take on the key roles of the merged entity, now rebranded as McCann Erickson Australia.

