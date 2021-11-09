bear meets eagle on fire

Creative Minds: Micah Walker advises caring about the right things
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The founder and CCO at Bear Meets Eagle on Fire answers 11 of our questions. Learn about his simple rule for discerning good workplaces from bad, his secret to finding inspiration, and his favourite work by himself and others.

Online brokerage Stake lays down a manifesto
12 hours ago
Ad Nut

An old-school animation style and a fast-rapping spokesman combine to prove Stake is not your father's brokerage, in a very cool spot by Bear Meets Eagle On Fire.

Let's roll with Larry, the coolest giant puffball in town
Nov 9, 2021
Ad Nut

IAG rolls out a new car-insurance brand by rolling out a roly-poly, mellow-yellow, friendly fellow, in a campaign by Bear Meets Eagle on Fire.

Don't do the dumb things these dummies are thinking about doing
May 4, 2021
Ad Nut

Australian lending company Wisr urges people to use their 'smart part' in a rebranding via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and Resn.

Woman peels off her date’s mouth in telco campaign
Feb 18, 2021
Ad Nut

Don’t worry, it’s not gory. It’s more about choosing what you want in your date and, well, with your telco package.

