bear meets eagle on fire
Creative Minds: Micah Walker advises caring about the right things
The founder and CCO at Bear Meets Eagle on Fire answers 11 of our questions. Learn about his simple rule for discerning good workplaces from bad, his secret to finding inspiration, and his favourite work by himself and others.
Online brokerage Stake lays down a manifesto
An old-school animation style and a fast-rapping spokesman combine to prove Stake is not your father's brokerage, in a very cool spot by Bear Meets Eagle On Fire.
Let's roll with Larry, the coolest giant puffball in town
IAG rolls out a new car-insurance brand by rolling out a roly-poly, mellow-yellow, friendly fellow, in a campaign by Bear Meets Eagle on Fire.
Don't do the dumb things these dummies are thinking about doing
Australian lending company Wisr urges people to use their 'smart part' in a rebranding via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and Resn.
Woman peels off her date’s mouth in telco campaign
Don’t worry, it’s not gory. It’s more about choosing what you want in your date and, well, with your telco package.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins