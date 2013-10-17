atv

Harnessing the defining qualities of ATV will set apart winners in APAC
3 days ago
Paul Sigaloff

As advanced television growth continues to explode in the region, marketers should take a closer look at three characteristics that can deliver success with ATV advertising

Agency leaders shake heads at Hong Kong free-to-air TV decision
Oct 17, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Media-agency heads see a lost opportunity in the Hong Kong Broadcasting Authority's unexpected decision to issue free-to-air TV licenses to i-Cable TV and Now TV while rejecting the application of Ricky Wong Wai-kay’s Hong Kong Television Network (HKTV).

Q&A: ATV's China president, Teddy Pu
Jun 24, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Teddy Pu, Asia Televison's China president, tells Campaign Asia-Pacific how the concept of 'co-opetition' (竞合) is playing out in the television industry.

Hong Kong Television Network previews programming despite lack of license
May 30, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - While Ricky Wong, CEO of Hong Kong Television Network (HKTN), is still waiting for his free-to-air TV license, many have questioned his move to post previews of the company's programmes on YouTube.

SCMP veteran Wang Xiangwei steps up as new editor-in-chief
Feb 1, 2012
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - South China Morning Post (SCMP) has promoted 16-year veteran Wang Xiangwei, previously deputy editor, to editor-in-chief, filling the vacancy left by Reginald Chua, who resigned last April.

Cable-car incident adds to list of Hong Kong brand-reputation crises
Jan 27, 2012
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - When cable-car operator Ngong Ping 360 left 800 passengers literally hanging in bitter cold for more than two hours on one of the first days of the Year of the Dragon, the company joined a list of prominent brands to suffer PR crises during the Year of the Rabbit.

