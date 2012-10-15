attitudes

2 days ago
Sabrina Sanchez

A study by MullenLowe shows Gen Z expresses ambivalence towards brands.

DATA POINTS: How Asian consumers approach investments
Oct 15, 2012
Staff Reporters

DATA POINTS: How Asian consumers approach investments

Selected infographics from the Finance Report in Campaign Asia-Pacific's October issue, showing consumer attitudes toward investments and financial-services brands in the Asia-Pacific region. Data courtesy of Nielsen and Fox OneStop Media. Please see the related article, "Brands fail to connect with Asian consumers" (link at right).

