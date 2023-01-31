athleisure

What is the secret sauce behind Lululemon’s popularity in China?
Jan 31, 2023
Sofia Sayers

What is the secret sauce behind Lululemon’s popularity in China?

The logo resembling the Greek letter Omega has become a huge hit amongst workout enthusiasts,—but what exactly makes Lululemon stand out from the rest of its sportswear peers in China?

Chinese consumers drive high-end 'athleisure' market, which is poised to overtake luxury
Aug 21, 2017
Jessica Rapp

Chinese consumers drive high-end 'athleisure' market, which is poised to overtake luxury

The activewear market is diversifying, making room for smaller brands hoping to capture an increasingly discerning group of Chinese consumers, for whom working out is less of an event and more of a lifestyle.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

The promises and perils AI-powered search

2 The promises and perils AI-powered search

Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

3 Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

4 Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

5 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

6 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

7 Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

8 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific consolidates media with OMD

10 Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific consolidates media with OMD