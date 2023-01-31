Search
Jan 31, 2023
What is the secret sauce behind Lululemon’s popularity in China?
The logo resembling the Greek letter Omega has become a huge hit amongst workout enthusiasts,—but what exactly makes Lululemon stand out from the rest of its sportswear peers in China?
Aug 21, 2017
Chinese consumers drive high-end 'athleisure' market, which is poised to overtake luxury
The activewear market is diversifying, making room for smaller brands hoping to capture an increasingly discerning group of Chinese consumers, for whom working out is less of an event and more of a lifestyle.
