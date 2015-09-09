Search
aspirational
1 day ago
Why gen-Z symbols are different in China
In China, consumers gain emotional or physical self-actualisation from brands and for the country's youth, symbols are both a continuum of ideas and history as well as being completely of the now.
Sep 9, 2015
Stop using Western ideas to market to Asians: BBDO
SPIKES ASIA - What Asians regard as 'aspirational' is unique and rooted in the region's culture, proposed BBDO's Beijing CCO Arthur Tsang and Greater China CSO Hans Lopez-Vito on the first day of the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity.
Dec 21, 2012
Nescafé moves beyond typical hard-sell TVCs with micro-movie campaign
SHANGHAI - Nescafé is using stories of real people who have taken the road less travelled to reach out to consumers in China with its 'Live out your boldness' campaign.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins