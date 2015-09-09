aspirational

Why gen-Z symbols are different in China
1 day ago
Gemma Williams

In China, consumers gain emotional or physical self-actualisation from brands and for the country's youth, symbols are both a continuum of ideas and history as well as being completely of the now.

Stop using Western ideas to market to Asians: BBDO
Sep 9, 2015
Emily Tan

SPIKES ASIA - What Asians regard as 'aspirational' is unique and rooted in the region's culture, proposed BBDO's Beijing CCO Arthur Tsang and Greater China CSO Hans Lopez-Vito on the first day of the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity.

Nescafé moves beyond typical hard-sell TVCs with micro-movie campaign
Dec 21, 2012
Staff Writer

SHANGHAI - Nescafé is using stories of real people who have taken the road less travelled to reach out to consumers in China with its 'Live out your boldness' campaign.

