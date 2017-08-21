Search
artist
1 day ago
The secret to better brand collaborations with artists
SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: Warner Music’s brand partnerships lead and singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono look at how to create win-win scenarios for brands and artists.
Aug 21, 2017
Agency life or life passions? Why not both
Theodora Lau, WE Communications exec and bona fide music artist, on how it’s possible to have a PR day job and a life outside it.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins