Creative Minds: DDB’s Shawn Lam on how Andy Warhol inspires him
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The senior art director at DDB Singapore spills on artists he look up to, his attempt to run away from home as a kid, and leaving his short engineering career to cross over to advertising.

Ogilvy & Mather imports eight global talents for Shanghai base
Mar 20, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Ogilvy & Mather is loading up on its creative artillery for key client accounts with the hiring this month of an eclectic group of eight creatives from three continents and seven countries.

Auditoire China appoints Carla Matoses as art director
Mar 8, 2011
Jin Bo

SHANGHAI - Auditoire China has hired Carla Matoses as art director to build it’s award-winning creative brand experience team.

