1 day ago
Creative Minds: DDB’s Shawn Lam on how Andy Warhol inspires him
The senior art director at DDB Singapore spills on artists he look up to, his attempt to run away from home as a kid, and leaving his short engineering career to cross over to advertising.
Mar 20, 2012
Ogilvy & Mather imports eight global talents for Shanghai base
SHANGHAI - Ogilvy & Mather is loading up on its creative artillery for key client accounts with the hiring this month of an eclectic group of eight creatives from three continents and seven countries.
Mar 8, 2011
Auditoire China appoints Carla Matoses as art director
SHANGHAI - Auditoire China has hired Carla Matoses as art director to build it’s award-winning creative brand experience team.
