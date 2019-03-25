At a Marketing Society Asia event Monday at Art Basel Hong Kong, Johan Jervøe, group chief marketing officer of UBS AG, provided 60 members and guests with a private tour of the UBS VIP lounge and selected artworks from the UBS Art Collection by Stephen McCoubrey, curator of UBS art collection, APAC and EMEA. Following that, Jervøe shared insights into his career and the company's sponsorship of the massive art event. He encouraged the guests to focus on fewer, bigger ideas, selecting compelling, authentic ideas that embrace craftsmanship. If the brand is not at the heart of the work, it won’t get significant results, he said.