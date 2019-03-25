art basel
Hong Kong hit by culture wave as Art Basel returns
INSPIRATION STATION: The ninth edition of the annual cultural event features a hybrid physical-digital format and 100+ galleries, with brand partners UBS, Audemars Piguet, BMW and others.
Hong Kong venues get in the mood for art fairs
Art Basel and Art Central will kickstart this week in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong Handover: How has the event industry evolved?
Twenty years after the Handover, how has the territory’s events industry changed, and what challenges lie ahead?
Marketing Society Asia gets unique view of Art Basel from UBS
At a Marketing Society Asia event Monday at Art Basel Hong Kong, Johan Jervøe, group chief marketing officer of UBS AG, provided 60 members and guests with a private tour of the UBS VIP lounge and selected artworks from the UBS Art Collection by Stephen McCoubrey, curator of UBS art collection, APAC and EMEA. Following that, Jervøe shared insights into his career and the company's sponsorship of the massive art event. He encouraged the guests to focus on fewer, bigger ideas, selecting compelling, authentic ideas that embrace craftsmanship. If the brand is not at the heart of the work, it won’t get significant results, he said.
