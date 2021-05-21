News
Hong Kong hit by culture wave as Art Basel returns

INSPIRATION STATION: The ninth edition of the annual cultural event features a hybrid physical-digital format and 100+ galleries, with brand partners UBS, Audemars Piguet, BMW and others.

Courtesy Art Basel
Courtesy Art Basel

Hong Kong is once again awash in art, as Art Basel has returned, bringing 104 galleries from 23 countries and territories to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre until Sunday (May 23). 

Despite the many changes brought by the pandemic, the fair will once again open its doors to the public this weekend in accordance with local health and safety regulations. In its ninth year, the show includes 56 satellite booths by galleries which could not physically attend and some international galleries have joined forces for collective booths. This year's event also features a new digital initiative 'Art Basel Live' running in parallet to that physical show. It features online viewing rooms, livestreamed tours, broadcasts and virtual experiences across the city. 

The main sector of the show features 86 world-leading galleries displaying painting, sculpture, drawings, installation, photography, video and digital works, with a strong historical overview. Ten galleries which make up the Insights section illustrate the modern art history of Asia and Asia-Pacific while the Discoveries grouping of eight galleries is focused on solo shows by emerging Asian artists from paintings by Hun Kyu Kim that take inspiration from the tradition of Korean silk painting technique to a multi-media installation by Shandong-born artist Zhu Changquan.

To whet your palette, have a look at some samples of what's on display this year: 

Gladstone Gallery, Courtesy Art Basel

 

Kaikai Kiki Gallery, Courtesy Art Basel

 

Anat Ebgi, Courtesy Art Basel

 

Wooson, Courtesy Art Basel

 

David Zwirner, Courtesy Art Basel

 

Massimo De Carlo, Courtesy Art Basel

 

Rossi & Rossi, Courtesy Art Basel

 

Shibunkaku, Courtesy Art Basel

Brand involvement

Once again, UBS, which has a long history of supporting contemporary art and artists, is the global lead partner of Art Basel.  Audemars Piguet, with its in-house art programme Audemars Piguet Contemporary, is associate partner and is presenting the fifth edition of the Audemars Piguet Art Commission in Hong Kong. BMW is also a global supporter.

In Hong Kong, the event's local partners are Swire Properties, Marriot Bonvoy and Quintessentially. 

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Or sometimes, we might ask a creative about what they're inspired by outside of work. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

