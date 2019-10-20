apology

Dior in crisis in China, but yet to apologize on Western social media
Oct 20, 2019
Tasmin Smith

During a workshop at a Chinese university, the brand presented a map of China that did not include Taiwan.

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)
Jun 8, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The pharmacy says the video is based on an old legend and celebrates inner beauty.

Laneige apologises over treatment of Hong Kong customer, avoids D&G fate
Jan 14, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Korean cosmetic brand Laneige has quickly apologised on its Facebook page after a Hong Kong customer reported being told by a frontline staffer that certain products were reserved for customers from the mainland.

