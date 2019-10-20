Search
apology
Oct 20, 2019
Dior in crisis in China, but yet to apologize on Western social media
During a workshop at a Chinese university, the brand presented a map of China that did not include Taiwan.
Jun 8, 2017
Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)
The pharmacy says the video is based on an old legend and celebrates inner beauty.
Jan 14, 2013
Laneige apologises over treatment of Hong Kong customer, avoids D&G fate
HONG KONG - Korean cosmetic brand Laneige has quickly apologised on its Facebook page after a Hong Kong customer reported being told by a frontline staffer that certain products were reserved for customers from the mainland.
