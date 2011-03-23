Search
anthony shaw
1 day ago
The SuperM effect: How Prudential Asia's CMO is racing to sign up younger consumers
The insurer's CMO Anthony Shaw details how the 173-year old firm is pivoting its business using not just K-pop ambassadors but also digital tools to be relevant to a young audience.
Mar 23, 2011
AXA Asia Life hires regional chief marketing officer
ASIA-PACIFIC - Xavier Blanchard has been appointed as regional chief marketing officer for AXA Asia Life, succeeding Anthony Shaw who will be returning to Australia with his family.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins