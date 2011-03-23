anthony shaw

The SuperM effect: How Prudential Asia's CMO is racing to sign up younger consumers
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The SuperM effect: How Prudential Asia's CMO is racing to sign up younger consumers

The insurer's CMO Anthony Shaw details how the 173-year old firm is pivoting its business using not just K-pop ambassadors but also digital tools to be relevant to a young audience.

AXA Asia Life hires regional chief marketing officer
Mar 23, 2011
Benjamin Li

AXA Asia Life hires regional chief marketing officer

ASIA-PACIFIC - Xavier Blanchard has been appointed as regional chief marketing officer for AXA Asia Life, succeeding Anthony Shaw who will be returning to Australia with his family.

