anita nayyar
May 13, 2020
Anita Nayyar joins streaming service Zee5
Nayyar was previously CEO of Havas Media Group for India and Southeast Asia. Zee5 also hired former execs of InMobi and DAZN.
Feb 6, 2020
Havas Media India and Southeast Asia CEO to depart
Nayyar will leave in May after 13 years with the group.
Oct 23, 2018
Havas Media promotes new SEA chief
Anita Nayyar takes the position in addition to her India duties.
Nov 2, 2012
LUXURY REPORT: Soft luxury faces up to hard times
Do brands diversifying into watches and jewellery risk diluting their image?
Jul 31, 2012
Updated: Anita Nayyar returns to Havas Media
Nayyar moves back as CEO, India and South Asia, Havas Media; she had left Havas Media in April this year to join BCCL
