anita nayyar

Anita Nayyar joins streaming service Zee5
May 13, 2020
Campaign India Team

Anita Nayyar joins streaming service Zee5

Nayyar was previously CEO of Havas Media Group for India and Southeast Asia. Zee5 also hired former execs of InMobi and DAZN.

Havas Media India and Southeast Asia CEO to depart
Feb 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

Havas Media India and Southeast Asia CEO to depart

Nayyar will leave in May after 13 years with the group.

Havas Media promotes new SEA chief
Oct 23, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Havas Media promotes new SEA chief

Anita Nayyar takes the position in addition to her India duties.

LUXURY REPORT: Soft luxury faces up to hard times
Nov 2, 2012
Nadine Bateman

LUXURY REPORT: Soft luxury faces up to hard times

Do brands diversifying into watches and jewellery risk diluting their image?

Updated: Anita Nayyar returns to Havas Media
Jul 31, 2012
Jagadeesh Krishnamurthy

Updated: Anita Nayyar returns to Havas Media

Nayyar moves back as CEO, India and South Asia, Havas Media; she had left Havas Media in April this year to join BCCL

