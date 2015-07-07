Search
Uproar: Are animal portrayals in ads a new brand risk?
Advertisers and agencies love animals, because animals sell. But a Year of the Tiger Gucci campaign that made activists growl shows that the definition of what’s appropriate may be evolving when it comes to using the world's fauna.
Jul 7, 2015
EnergyAustralia enters the uncanny valley of the owls
AUSTRALIA - Energy provider EnergyAustralia has launched a rebranding campaign to underscore the wisdom of calling on the company for services and assistance.
