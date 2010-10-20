andrew hook

Telkomsel unifies 50 identities in brand relaunch
23 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The VCCP Partnership, comprising VCCP Singapore, SomeOne and Good Relations, worked on the mandate to refresh and consolidate the brand's identity.

DDB Group makes senior creative promotions and hires
Oct 20, 2010
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - DDB Group Singapore has made significant senior creative promotions and new hires, including Thomas Yang's appointment to creative director.

