1 day ago
HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets
The streaming service hires former Disney+ leader Amit Malhotra as MD for SEA and India as a launch looms in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
Jun 27, 2012
Walt Disney Company SEA makes senior appointments
SINGAPORE - The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia (WDC) has made several senior appointments, following the creation of the organisation in November.
