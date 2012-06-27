amit malhotra

HBO Max preps launch across Southeast Asia markets
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The streaming service hires former Disney+ leader Amit Malhotra as MD for SEA and India as a launch looms in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Walt Disney Company SEA makes senior appointments
Jun 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia (WDC) has made several senior appointments, following the creation of the organisation in November.

