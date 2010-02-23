amer jaleel

Ex-MullenLowe Lintas Group heads Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon launch new agency: Curativity
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

The venture will serve a host of clients including Pfizer, Tata Consumer Products, and PhonePe.

Lowe Lintas appoints national creative directors and chief planner in India
Feb 23, 2010
Staff Reporters

MUMBAI - Lowe Lintas has promoted executive creative directors Arun Iyer (pictured) and Amer Jaleel to national creative directors while Madhu Noorani has been named chief creative planner to boost the group's creative offering in India.

