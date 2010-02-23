Search
amer jaleel
1 day ago
Ex-MullenLowe Lintas Group heads Amer Jaleel and Virat Tandon launch new agency: Curativity
The venture will serve a host of clients including Pfizer, Tata Consumer Products, and PhonePe.
Feb 23, 2010
Lowe Lintas appoints national creative directors and chief planner in India
MUMBAI - Lowe Lintas has promoted executive creative directors Arun Iyer (pictured) and Amer Jaleel to national creative directors while Madhu Noorani has been named chief creative planner to boost the group's creative offering in India.
