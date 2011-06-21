Search
Jun 21, 2011
UPDATE: Alex Tan becomes interim acting managing director for MediaCom Shanghai
SHANGHAI - MediaCom China has appointed Alex Tan, currently managing partner of MediaCom China, to be the acting managing director for its Shanghai office during the interim period, until the successor of Cary Huang can come on board.
