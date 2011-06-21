alex tan

Dentsu China appoints new CGOs for Media and Merkle
3 days ago
Minnie Wang

Dentsu China appoints new CGOs for Media and Merkle

Former IPG Mediabrands China MD Alex Tan joins Dentsu as Media CGO and Richard Wu from Charoen Pokphand Group moves to Merkle in the same role.

UPDATE: Alex Tan becomes interim acting managing director for MediaCom Shanghai
Jun 21, 2011
Benjamin Li

UPDATE: Alex Tan becomes interim acting managing director for MediaCom Shanghai

SHANGHAI - MediaCom China has appointed Alex Tan, currently managing partner of MediaCom China, to be the acting managing director for its Shanghai office during the interim period, until the successor of Cary Huang can come on board.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

1 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

2 GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

3 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

4 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

5 Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

6 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

7 DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

8 Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

9 Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

10 Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?