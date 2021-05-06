adzymic

Tech MVP 2021: Travis Teo, Adzymic
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Travis Teo, Adzymic

MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: Travis Teo co-founded a dynamic creative management platform that reinvents the development of marketing assets, delivering impressive growth along the way.

Tech MVP 2021: Adzymic
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Adzymic

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: This platform has become the go-to partner for many brands and agencies in the region looking for a simplified creative management process that can improve performance in display advertising.

